Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OTIC. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Otonomy in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otonomy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Otonomy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Shares of OTIC stock opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $303.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.17. Otonomy has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $6.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 125.30% and a negative net margin of 11,386.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otonomy will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 171,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 134.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 399,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 229,116 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 226.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,184,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,897,000 after buying an additional 2,210,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the third quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

