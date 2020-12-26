Own 24 Hour Volume Reaches $465,969.00 (CHX)

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One Own token can currently be bought for about $0.0239 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Own has traded 35.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Own has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $465,969.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00042591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.24 or 0.00292407 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00031756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00015475 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Own Profile

Own is a token. Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. Own’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata. Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Own is owndata.network.

Buying and Selling Own

Own can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using US dollars.

