Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Stock Price Down 13.4%

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) shares traded down 13.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.67. 15,517,627 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 657% from the average session volume of 2,050,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Palatin Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of ($0.29) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Palatin Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 177,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 11,056.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 481,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 476,878 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 4,864.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,079,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,334 shares in the last quarter.

About Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.