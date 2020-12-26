Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 7.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the third quarter worth about $258,000. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of SWM stock opened at $40.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.19. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $43.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.19.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 9.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 49.58%.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

