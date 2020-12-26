Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 3,000 GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in GDS in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in GDS by 36.9% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDS opened at $91.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.58 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.89. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $100.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.31). GDS had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GDS. ValuEngine lowered GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.89.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

