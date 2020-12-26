Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 93,872 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 75.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,872 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,046,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,773,000 after acquiring an additional 107,730 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Cars.com by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,480,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,041,000 after purchasing an additional 298,596 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Cars.com by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,993,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,484,000 after purchasing an additional 758,029 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Cars.com by 5.7% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,853,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,972,000 after purchasing an additional 100,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 17,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised shares of Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of Cars.com stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.53. The stock has a market cap of $770.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Cars.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $13.47.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $144.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.25 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 151.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

