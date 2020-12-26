Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $250,000 Position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFC. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 17.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 24,507 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ellington Financial by 57.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 33,296 shares during the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EFC. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ellington Financial from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

Shares of EFC opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 43.34, a quick ratio of 43.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $661.55 million, a PE ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 2.11. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $19.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.86.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.02 million. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.