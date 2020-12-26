Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $260,000 Position in AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 114,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.20% of AgEagle Aerial Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the second quarter worth $40,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the third quarter worth $34,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of UAVS opened at $6.58 on Friday. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter.

In other AgEagle Aerial Systems news, CFO Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern sold 26,500 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $64,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barrett Mooney sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $44,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,637 shares of company stock worth $739,962.

Separately, BidaskClub raised AgEagle Aerial Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors; and ParkView, a proprietary aerial imagery and data analytics platform for assessing and supporting sustainability initiatives involving municipal, state, and federal public parks and recreation areas.

