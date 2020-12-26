Paloma Partners Management Co Trims Holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 73.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 276,234 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.05% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,272,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,045 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,630,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,238 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,793,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 399,982 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 30.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 234,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 52.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 480,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 165,711 shares during the period. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

In related news, Director James R. Lientz, Jr. sold 10,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $37,236.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at $150,244.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

IVR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.80.

Shares of IVR stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.