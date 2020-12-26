Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Park-Ohio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Park-Ohio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park-Ohio from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Park-Ohio from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Park-Ohio stock opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average of $19.69. Park-Ohio has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $380.37 million, a P/E ratio of 94.22 and a beta of 1.54.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.49. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.13 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is 13.37%.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $117,463.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,284.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 1,861.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 577.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 204.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 29.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

