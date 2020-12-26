Paxos Standard (PAX) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 26th. In the last week, Paxos Standard has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Paxos Standard token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003754 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex, Coinall, OKEx and P2PB2B. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $245.08 million and approximately $156.37 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000136 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Profile

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard.

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Bit-Z, FCoin, DDEX, OKCoin, Bittrex, BW.com, Kyber Network, DigiFinex, CoinExchange, C2CX, BigONE, Crex24, HitBTC, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Coinbit, CoinEx, Bitfinex, ZB.COM, ABCC, Hotbit, P2PB2B, Iquant, MXC, Binance, WazirX, Bitrue, TOKOK, BCEX, Sistemkoin, BitMax, SouthXchange, CoinBene, Coinall, Coinsuper, OKEx, CoinPlace, Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

