Pelangio Exploration Inc. (PX.V) (CVE:PX) Shares Gap Down to $0.15

Shares of Pelangio Exploration Inc. (PX.V) (CVE:PX) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.14. Pelangio Exploration Inc. (PX.V) shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.95.

About Pelangio Exploration Inc. (PX.V) (CVE:PX)

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Canada and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

