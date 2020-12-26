Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Raised to $162.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $142.00 to $162.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PTON has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.57.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $162.72 on Tuesday. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $167.37. The company has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion and a PE ratio of -114.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.36 and its 200-day moving average is $90.27.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 232.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $2,043,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,178,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 183,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $24,122,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,432,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 745,906 shares of company stock valued at $88,922,927 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth about $730,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth about $343,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 56.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,359,000 after acquiring an additional 37,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth about $277,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

