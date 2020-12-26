Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

PVAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 163.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 53.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 11.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Penn Virginia by 10.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Penn Virginia stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.68. 204,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,084. The company has a market cap of $162.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 3.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17. Penn Virginia has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $69.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 million. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 20.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Penn Virginia will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

