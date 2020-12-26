Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PENNSYLVANIA R.E. INVEST. TR. is a real estate investment trust, engaged in acquiring and holding for investment interests in real estate. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $80.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 65,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 34,165 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 59,986 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 17.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 51.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 41,664 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

