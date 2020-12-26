Peony Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9,030.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. Peony has a market capitalization of $139,027.04 and approximately $9,030.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00014217 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002972 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 94.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 6,020,232 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io.

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

