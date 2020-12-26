Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to announce sales of $52.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.60 million and the highest is $54.40 million. Peoples Bancorp posted sales of $52.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year sales of $208.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $202.10 million to $220.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $203.99 million, with estimates ranging from $194.70 million to $211.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $52.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.88 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 6.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEBO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

Shares of PEBO opened at $27.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $532.86 million, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $39.28.

In other news, Director David L. Mead sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $25,980.00. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 25.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 46,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 13.5% in the third quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

