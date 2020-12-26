Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.72

Shares of Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.72 and traded as high as $13.20. Peoples Financial shares last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 3,136 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Peoples Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $64.40 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $5.96 million during the quarter.

About Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX)

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

