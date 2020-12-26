People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of People’s United have underperformed the industry in the past three months. However, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and meeting in one. The company is growing through acquisitions, aided by a healthy balance-sheet position. Despite the prevailing low-interest rate environment, some support to net interest margin (NIM) is expected with growth in loans. Moreover, improving credit quality is a tailwind for the company. Further, efforts to enhance shareholders' value through capital-deployment activities are encouraging. However, the company's significant exposure to commercial loans keeps us apprehensive. Moreover, rising costs on account of merger-related costs might adversely impact bottom-line growth in the near term.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of People’s United Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of People’s United Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.22.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.22. People’s United Financial has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $17.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.47.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $499.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.57 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $627,000. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 239.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 90,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 63,604 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 159,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

