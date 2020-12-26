PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.18

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.18 and last traded at $21.13, with a volume of 1971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.63.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 15.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 464,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the second quarter worth $434,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 180.0% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the second quarter worth $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

