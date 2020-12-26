Phantasma Price Hits $0.0792 on Top Exchanges (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Phantasma has a total market cap of $4.48 million and $87,765.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma token can currently be purchased for $0.0792 or 0.00000312 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Gate.io and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25,362.38 or 0.99926563 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00006817 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00018936 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00014604 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003925 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000527 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00056996 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io.

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bilaxy, Bitbns, Hotbit, Kucoin and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

