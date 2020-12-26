Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.76.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,812,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $113.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.39. The company has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

