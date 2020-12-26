Phoenix Spree Deutschland (LON:PSDL) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $317.58

Shares of Phoenix Spree Deutschland Ltd (LON:PSDL) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $317.58 and traded as low as $315.00. Phoenix Spree Deutschland shares last traded at $315.00, with a volume of 23,771 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.11, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 317.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 305.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £306.42 million and a P/E ratio of 14.32.

About Phoenix Spree Deutschland (LON:PSDL)

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Ltd. specializes it's investments in mid-market. It prefers to invests in residential, commercial and apartment buildings. The fund focuses on Germany, particularly Berlin.

