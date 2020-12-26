PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Price Hits $0.80 on Exchanges

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market capitalization of $6.37 million and approximately $56,389.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 token can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00003099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003880 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00130502 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00020329 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.76 or 0.00208775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00642096 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00339493 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00058806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00092705 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 73,286,142 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,986,453 tokens. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Token Trading

PieDAO DOUGH v2 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

