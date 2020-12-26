PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:TIPZ) Shares Up 0.1%

PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:TIPZ)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.33 and last traded at $65.29. 2,164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 10,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.22.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.37.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:TIPZ) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.17% of PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:TIPZ)

PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco Broad U.S. Tips Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 80% of its total assets in the component securities (Component Securities) of The BofA Merrill Lynch US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Index).

