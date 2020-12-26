Pinkcoin Price Hits $0.0025 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $1.07 million and $2,859.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00031267 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.22 or 0.00417219 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00026279 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002303 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 104.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $327.42 or 0.01298298 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000039 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 449,042,624 coins and its circulating supply is 423,782,188 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink.

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

