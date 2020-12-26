Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Upgraded at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.45.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $112.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.33. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $159.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,352,363.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,835 shares of company stock worth $1,567,819 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $16,732,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $622,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

