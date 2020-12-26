Piper Sandler Boosts Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Price Target to $17.00

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ALEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

ALEX opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 837.50 and a beta of 1.39. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $23.32.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 2.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th.

In other Alexander & Baldwin news, insider Nelson N. S. Chun sold 31,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $497,526.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,677.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after buying an additional 86,180 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 52,065 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 15.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 202.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 61,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

