Piper Sandler Raises Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Price Target to $35.00

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Douglas Emmett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Shares of DEI opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $45.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average of $28.68.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.41). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $216.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other Douglas Emmett news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan purchased 39,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $997,434.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,735,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,435,644.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 136,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.