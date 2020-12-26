Piper Sandler Raises Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Price Target to $250.00

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IIPR. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $177.75.

IIPR opened at $188.43 on Wednesday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $199.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a current ratio of 458.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 75.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,169,000 after purchasing an additional 108,703 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 47.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 23.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

