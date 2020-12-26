Pivot Token (PVT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $851,610.61

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Pivot Token token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinall, BigONE and Binance DEX. During the last week, Pivot Token has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $851,610.61 and $256,139.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00126470 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00019943 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00191982 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.96 or 0.00633300 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.21 or 0.00326898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00057640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00087674 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt. Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about.

Pivot Token Token Trading

Pivot Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, BigONE and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.