PlayChip Price Up 5.9% This Week (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. PlayChip has a total market capitalization of $10.45 million and $35.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayChip token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC. During the last week, PlayChip has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00040991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006251 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00031330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.34 or 0.00283900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015051 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001840 BTC.

PlayChip Token Profile

PLA is a token. It launched on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com. The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip.

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

