Playkey (PKT) Price Tops $0.0091 on Top Exchanges

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 44.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. In the last week, Playkey has traded 26.9% higher against the dollar. Playkey has a total market cap of $137,225.81 and approximately $37,873.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playkey token can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Playkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00043755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005941 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00034277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.84 or 0.00308059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00016051 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Playkey Token Profile

PKT is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,061,944 tokens. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io.

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.