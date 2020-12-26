pNetwork Trading Down 8.6% Over Last Week (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One pNetwork token can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. pNetwork has a market cap of $7.79 million and $1.41 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, pNetwork has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

pNetwork Token Profile

pNetwork (PNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 68,681,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,347,846 tokens. The official website for pNetwork is p.network. The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling pNetwork

pNetwork can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

