Points International Ltd. (PTS.TO) (TSE:PTS) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.56

Shares of Points International Ltd. (PTS.TO) (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.56 and traded as high as $19.62. Points International Ltd. (PTS.TO) shares last traded at $19.06, with a volume of 2,200 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$252.11 million and a P/E ratio of -130.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$15.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.93.

Points International Ltd. (PTS.TO) (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$49.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.51 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Points International Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Points International Ltd. (PTS.TO) (TSE:PTS)

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

