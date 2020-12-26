Polymath (POLY) Price Up 6.5% Over Last Week

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. In the last week, Polymath has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $48.64 million and approximately $14.65 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can now be bought for approximately $0.0875 or 0.00000329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Polymath

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,670,901 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco.

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

