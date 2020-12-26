PotCoin (POT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $669.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 26th. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $669.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,773.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $647.77 or 0.02419463 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.81 or 0.00503526 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $339.32 or 0.01267386 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.41 or 0.00632773 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.93 or 0.00253718 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00022124 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000104 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,327,871 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

