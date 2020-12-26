PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,782 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on PCH shares. ValuEngine downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James upgraded PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $50.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 194.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $51.68.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.05). PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.