Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Trading Down 7.7%

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI)’s share price was down 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 1,529,491 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 915,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Predictive Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 124.77% and a negative net margin of 1,902.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POAI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Predictive Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Predictive Oncology by 191.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 32,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology in the second quarter worth about $367,000. Institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

About Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI)

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, International, and Helomics. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.

