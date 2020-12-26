PressOne Trading Down 12.8% This Week (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. PressOne has a total market cap of $3.38 million and approximately $35,053.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PressOne has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. One PressOne token can now be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00042379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006371 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00033210 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.36 or 0.00291710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003871 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00015547 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001801 BTC.

About PressOne

PRS is a token. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. PressOne’s official website is press.one. PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PressOne is medium.com/@pressone.

Buying and Selling PressOne

PressOne can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars.

