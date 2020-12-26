Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) & Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Critical Contrast

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) and Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

This table compares Pro-Dex and Haemonetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex 17.55% 34.17% 21.07% Haemonetics 11.76% 22.85% 10.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Pro-Dex and Haemonetics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A Haemonetics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Haemonetics has a consensus price target of $123.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.00%. Given Haemonetics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Haemonetics is more favorable than Pro-Dex.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.4% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of Haemonetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.8% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Haemonetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pro-Dex and Haemonetics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex $34.83 million 4.38 $6.11 million N/A N/A Haemonetics $988.48 million 6.10 $76.53 million $3.31 35.88

Haemonetics has higher revenue and earnings than Pro-Dex.

Volatility and Risk

Pro-Dex has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Haemonetics has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Haemonetics beats Pro-Dex on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to various industries. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system. It also provides automated blood component and manual whole blood collection systems, such as MCS brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components from the donor; disposable whole blood collection and component storage sets; SafeTrace Tx and El-Dorado Donor donation and blood unit management systems; Hemasphere software that provides support for blood drive planning; and Donor Doc and e-Donor software to enhance the donor recruitment and retention. In addition, the company offers hospital products comprising TEG diagnostic systems that enables clinicians to assess the coagulation status of a patient at the point-of-care or laboratory setting; TEG Manager software, which connects various TEG analyzers throughout the hospital, providing clinicians remote access to active and historical test results that inform treatment decisions; Cell Saver Elite +, an autologous blood recovery system for cardiovascular, orthopedic, trauma, transplant, vascular, obstetrical, and gynecological surgeries; and BloodTrack, a suite of blood management and bedside transfusion solutions that combines software with hardware components, as well as an extension of the hospital's blood bank information system. It markets and sells its products through direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives. Haemonetics Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.