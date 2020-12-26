Propy (PRO) Trading Down 20.6% Over Last 7 Days

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Propy has a market capitalization of $5.75 million and $79,239.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Propy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0820 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Propy has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00041996 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00006119 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.13 or 0.00290061 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00031479 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00014955 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Propy Token Profile

Propy is a token. It launched on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,100,406 tokens. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc. Propy’s official website is propy.com.

Propy Token Trading

Propy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

