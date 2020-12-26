PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of PTC worth $8,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in PTC during the second quarter valued at $55,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PTC by 10,222.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the third quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PTC shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PTC from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.69.

PTC stock opened at $119.85 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $121.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.67 and its 200-day moving average is $89.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $390.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.93 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $239,736.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,434.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eduarda Camacho sold 3,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $307,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,807.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,661 shares of company stock worth $1,260,792 over the last three months. 9.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

