Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $155,000 Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,346 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WOR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 16,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,802,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,506,000 after purchasing an additional 72,743 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 380,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after purchasing an additional 21,465 shares during the period. 51.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

WOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

In related news, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 28,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $1,517,879.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,807,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dale T. Brinkman sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $91,507.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,931.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,271 shares of company stock worth $4,420,743 over the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WOR opened at $50.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.28. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.60.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Research analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

Further Reading: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.