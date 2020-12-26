Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 200.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,046 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,719 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 35.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,240 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 24,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 101.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 38,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on HAFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The firm has a market cap of $352.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $52.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.05 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

In other news, Director John J. Ahn bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $36,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,915 shares in the company, valued at $309,983.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.