Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,329 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Steelcase by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Steelcase by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SCS opened at $13.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50. Steelcase Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $21.34.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Steelcase had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $617.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCS. Sidoti raised shares of Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

In other Steelcase news, VP Eddy F. Schmitt acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $301,200.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 89,161 shares in the company, valued at $895,176.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $49,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,267.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

