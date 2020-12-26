Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 624 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the third quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $57.21 on Friday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $74.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.86 and a 200 day moving average of $36.47.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $2.29. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dillard’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.43.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $173,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,986. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

