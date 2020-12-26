Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DBD. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter valued at $11,667,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 120.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,279,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after buying an additional 697,716 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 78.9% in the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 748,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after buying an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter valued at $1,079,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 499.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 149,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 124,592 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 3.45.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $995.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.19 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

