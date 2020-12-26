Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stock Position in comScore, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in comScore, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,379 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in comScore were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCOR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of comScore by 240.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in comScore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in comScore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in comScore by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of comScore during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCOR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of comScore in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded comScore from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCOR opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61. comScore, Inc. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $5.51.

comScore (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

comScore Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

