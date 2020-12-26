Pure (PUREX) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 49.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. In the last seven days, Pure has traded 49.3% lower against the dollar. Pure has a market capitalization of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00030600 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.71 or 0.00425808 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00026229 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002448 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $330.44 or 0.01282574 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000039 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Pure Profile

Pure (PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pure is purexalt.io.

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

